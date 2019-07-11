Owners of pleasing pooches, charismatic cats and other domestic animals should consider entering their pets into competition at the 2019 Curwensville Days pet contest.
The annual contest has no entry fee. The Curwensville Days festival committee welcomes domestic animals of all breeds, sizes, shapes and colors to vie for the honor. Pets can be entered into competition by bringing a wallet-sized photo to the committee’s booth at Irvin Park, Curwensville beginning Monday, July 15 after 6 p.m. through Thursday, July 18.
Photographs will be displayed on containers exhibited under a canopy beside the Curwensville Days’ committee’s booth. Visitors to Curwensville Days the evenings of July 15-18 are encouraged to vote for the pet they like best by placing a monetary donation in the container that corresponds with the photo of the pet they like best.
The pet who collects the most money during that time period will be named the winner. The name of the winning pet and its owner will be announced July 19 during the intermission of The Moore Brothers’ concert.
Funds donated for both the pet and the beautiful baby contest are used to defray festival expenses.
Daisy Mae, an apricot standard poodle owned by Brenda Daniel was the winner of the 2018 Curwensville Days’ cutest pet contest.