Back when I first got my cell phone number, I got constant mistake calls for a nursing home named Golden Acres, as I recall.
Older men and women would call and ask to talk to the desk nurse or a certain room, and I would tell them that they had the wrong number. I felt bad for them, so I answered every time I saw a number I didn’t recognize.
That was until one lady did not like my tone.
“I’m sorry, ma’am,” I said, “but this is a personal cell phone.”
She repeated back my number.
“I know, ma’am, but that number calls me. I don’t work for a nursing home.”
“This is the number I have!” she protested. “I need to speak to the director. Why can’t you send me to the director?”
“Because I don’t know the director, ma’am. This is a personal cell phone.”
“Your customer service is terrible!” she said before hanging up in that way only landlines before 2008 could do.
Her reality was that the number she called should reach a nursing home. To her, my customer service was terrible. And she would have been right… if I had worked for Golden Acres!
What information we have can cloud the way we view reality. I was reminded of this conversation recently where my own view of reality resulted in a phone call — to the right number — from someone who felt I misrepresented his organization and planning.
I feel like it all hinged on one word: drastic.
I reported that the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth had a drastic cut in festivities prior to the committee’s June 1 decision deadline. I didn’t even remember typing the word “drastic” in the story, but I used it in the first paragraph!
Where would I get the idea of “drastic” cuts? Well, from what information I had available and based on the people I had talked to, there were five or six committees involved in the Fourth, two had canceled, and one was leaning heavily toward that. That’s half of the committees. After the story ran, I was informed there are 15-20 committees based on who decided to chair them at the time. The website is being updated.
3/6 is drastic. 3/20 is not.
(Side note: I hope I hear from those other committee leaders soon. I think a story on their contributions and what they’re doing to prepare for a social-distance-tainted holiday would be a good thing for everyone involved. I believe anyone who volunteers their time for a community should be recognized and speak with their own voice.)
I should never have used the word “drastic” in a news story, let alone in the first paragraph! The word is too drastic. And I should have been clearer in my last conversation with this caller about how the story was shaping up in my mind. He could have corrected me. He could have told me that the loss of three committees is a drop in a much larger bucket. But because we were operating on two different understandings of the same thing, our conversation was probably less insightful and more cordial than it should have been if I was planning on running a story that was all doom and gloom, and he didn’t get the opportunity to clarify.
To that caller, my customer service was terrible. I’ve been doing this reporter thing for more than 20 years, and I still have much to learn. But as time marches on, I need to work on clarifying someone’s view before I reach Golden Acres.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.