MORRISDALE — With the return of students to school quickly approaching, set for Aug. 26, there are some recent personnel changes to take effect at West Branch Area School District.
At a previous meeting in August, the board approved the resignation of Heather Jones, paraprofessional, effective July 27, and Erin Johnson, junior class advisor, effective July 20. The resignation of Jennifer Brickley, sophomore class advisor and stage manager, was also accepted, effective June 30.
Kaitlyn Kennedy will be student government advisor for the approaching school year. Allison Koleno will be sophomore class advisor. Branden Evans and Lance Jones will be co-stage managers.
The board also approved some transfers effective with the upcoming school year. Erica Wood will be transferred from elementary personal care paraprofessional to middle school personal care paraprofessional.
Rhonda Bailor was approved to transfer from elementary classroom paraprofessional to elementary life skills support personal care paraprofessional, and Shelva Strible will be transferred from elementary personal care paraprofessional to elementary instructional paraprofessional.
The resignation of Amasa Gillingham, nurse assistant, was approved, effective Aug. 13. Julia Whipple will be her replacement for the upcoming school year.
Carrie Jones was approved as paraprofessional to the district. She replaces Betty Leathers who previously retired.
Kandy Ralston will be added to the volunteer list. All the appropriate paperwork has previously been received.