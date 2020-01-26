Couples who choose to write their own wedding vows recognize how special such personal gestures are and can impart a personalized and special touch to the ceremony. But as anyone who has stared down a blank piece of paper or blinking cursor can attest, a case of writer’s block may encourage couples to abandon the idea of writing their own vows.
Writing vows can be nerve-wracking. Many couples are unaccustomed to speaking in front of crowds, and then there is the challenge of turning life-altering feelings into language that will appeal to the masses. But couples struggling with their vows need not throw in the vow-writing towel. With some practice and guidance, anyone can write cherished vows that will be remembered for all of the right reasons for years to come.
Skip the schtickJokes may pop up in speeches throughout the evening, but wedding vows can be your chance to truly speak from the heart. Humor may come across as insincerity. Rather, list the words that describe your feelings for your future spouse, and build on that.
Tell a storyIf you need inspiration, look to a moment in your relationship when you really knew this was the person with whom you wanted to share your life. Relay the story, but keep it brief. Try to be as specific as possible, and recognize that it’s acceptable to be playful with your words. When it’s really coming from the heart and not the head, you?ll know it.
Borrow from traditional wordsTake traditional vows and tweak them to make them your own. This works especially well for those who have trouble getting started or are unsure of which format to follow. Incorporate key words, such as “partners,” “love,” “friends,” “joy,” and “forever.”
Be sure the officiant is on boardDepending on the type of ceremony, the officiant may have final say over what can or cannot be included in your vows. Religious ceremonies, for example, may be limited to certain scripture readings and traditional vows. Before you devote any time to writing vows, ensure that it’s alright to include them. Otherwise, save personalized sentiments for a special toast at the wedding reception.
Decide on a mutual structureIf you and your spouse will not be writing the vows together, agree on a format that you both will follow. Otherwise, you might be writing about your unending love, and he or she may be promising to keep updated on favorite sports teams or television programs. Keep want the tone and style of the vows to be cohesive.
Dig deeperLook into the future and project how you hope your life to be in 10 or 20 years. Explain all of the reasons you want to be together for the duration.
Read the vows several timesRead over your work and make sure the language is clear and there are no glaring errors. It may take a few versions to get the final version right where you want it.
Get a second opinionAsk someone you trust to listen to the vows and offer feedback. This needs to be a person who will be honest and not just tell you what you want to hear. Personalized vows can add an extra special touch to wedding ceremonies.
But weddings are very special occasions and many couples want close family and friends nearby when they tie the knot. And many couples want to write their own vows but are hesitant to say them aloud in front of an audience.
If couples are intimidated by a heartfelt recital of their vows in front of a crowd, then exchanging vows in private may be for them. Wedding planners and industry experts say that private vows have become very popular. While the vows do not replace the public exchange that seals the marriage from a legal standpoint, they can be words shared in a private moment before the actual ceremony itself. A quiet moment alone allows couples to shed private tears and share a special moment before they make haste for the altar.
The Knot, a premier wedding planning resource, notes that there are many reasons to share private vows.
• They do not like being in the spotlight or become shy in front of crowds.
• There are words they would like to share with your future spouse that are deeply private, and you don’t want to express those feelings to every person at the wedding.
• They do not want to censor your thoughts or words.
• A desire an intimately private and personal moment together before all of the fanfare and rush of the wedding.
• A desire to recite loving words in a native language that some guests may not understand.
• A desire and the potential for some very great candid photos if you invite the photographer to be there at a distance.
• A desire to create a lasting memory that is only the couple’s to share.
The popularity of private vows exchanged before a wedding ceremony is growing. This growing trend provides yet another way for couples to personalize their weddings.