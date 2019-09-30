Yesterday was my husband’s 52nd birthday. He is not one for big parties, but he did agree to having an afternoon with his brother, sister, and other family members to our home for dinner and his favorite Gob Cake. (I’d like to use this moment to provide a shout-out to JoAnn Koval, owner of Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport, for making her famous Gob Cake for his birthday. It is his favorite!)
Since it was his birthday, I asked him what he would like for his birthday dinner. He is likewise a man of simple taste — he doesn’t like anything fancy. If it was up to him, he’d survive on burgers, steak, anything pork-related, or pizza. So I was a bit surprised when he asked me for pepperoni lasagne. He likes this dish because he does enjoy pasta, and it tastes like pizza.
Lasagne is something I make relatively often — at least twice a month. It is easy and the leftovers are always good. But I always often hear people say they don’t like to make any kind of lasagne because it is too time-consuming.
The way I make it takes only minutes — mostly because I make it without ground beef and I use oven-ready noodles.
Pepperoni Lasagne
- 1 jar of spaghetti sauce
- 1 16 oz. contaier of cottage cheese (or ricotta)
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
- 2-3 cups of mozarella cheese
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 package sliced pepperoni
- 1 package oven-ready lasagne noodles
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the cottage cheese, parmesan cheese, egg, parsley, garlic powder and black pepper. Set aside.
Spray a 9x9 baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Coat the pan with a small amount of spaghetti sauce.
Layer three uncooked lasagne noodles on the bottom. Spread 1/2 of the cheese mixture on top of the noodles and then cover with 1/3 of the mozzarella cheese. Place sliced pepperoni on top of the mozzarella. Pour some of the spaghetti sauce on top of the pepperoni.
Repeat with noodles, cheese mixture, mozzarella, pepperoni and sauce. Place three more noodles on the top, cover with the last of the sauce.
Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese and another final layer of pepperoni.
Cover with foil and bake for an hour. (You might want to place the pan on a cookie sheet in case sauce escapes and bakes out onto your oven.)
Remove from oven, take the foil off and let stand about 15 minutes to set up before serving.
This recipe is for a 9x9 pan and feeds a small family. You can double the recipe for a larger size. You can always add ground beef and/or Italian sausage, or use other cheeses.
Some people add other favorite pizza toppings such as onions, green pappers and mushrooms.
I prefer cottage cheese instead of ricotta because it seems to set up better after baking.