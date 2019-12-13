HARRISBURG — Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced today that 104 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 157th graduating cadet class.
The ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 28 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Vincent R. Browning, of Dauphin County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Five cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Brian A. Moore, Clinton County
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Brian A. Moore, Clinton County
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Matthew S. Haber, Lehigh County
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Stephen T. Schramm, Lycoming County
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Michael B. Giacobbe, Wayne County
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Shawn M. Vigne, Cambria County
Locally, two new troopers will be joining Troop C, Punxsutawney: Dalton T. Granville and Craig A. Hooven, both of Clearfield County.