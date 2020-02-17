NEWTOWN SQUARE — The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest is an annual statewide photo contest rewarding hobbyist photographers who snap striking images of litter across the Commonwealth. The purpose is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
Lens on Litter, a 36th year program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council, offers a top prize of $500 in each of two categories: adult and student (through grade 12). Four additional prizes will be awarded with second place winners receiving $250 and third place $100 in each group.
The contest is open to amateur photographers only and all photos must be taken in Pennsylvania.
Entries will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.
There is a limit of five entries per person. The photos must be no smaller than 4x6 inches and no larger than 8x10. Entries may be mailed to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, 3606 Providence Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries (including digital) must include the entrant’s name, address, email address, telephone number, title given to photo, location of litter site and how the entrant learned of the contest. For student submissions, age, grade and school name must also be provided. Photos submitted without all the above will be disqualified. Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.
Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org and additional information, an online entry form as well as previous winners, can be found at www.prc.org/lens-litter/.