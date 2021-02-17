HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s House and Senate Appropriations Committees are holding a series of hearings through from mid-February to late April as part of the process to establish the next state budget.
Lawmakers from both parties will have opportunities to talk to department heads and key officials from across nearly all aspects of state government as they prepare a spending plan for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
In May and June, Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative leaders will attempt to negotiate a budget plan behind closed doors; if the negotiations are fruitful, lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate will be presented with a completed budget bill to approve before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2021.
HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, Feb. 18
10 a.m.: Department of Community & Economic Development
Monday, Feb. 22
10 a.m.: Department of Environmental Protection
1 p.m.: Department of Health/Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs
Tuesday, Feb. 23
10 a.m.: Department of Transportation
1 p.m.: Department of General Services
3 p.m.: Liquor Control Board/Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement
Wednesday, Feb. 24
10 a.m.: Department of Agriculture
1 p.m. House: State-Related Universities
Monday, March 1
10 a.m.: Department of Education
3 p.m.: Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges
Tuesday, March 2
10 a.m.: Department of Labor & Industry
Wednesday, March 3
10 a.m.: Dept. of Human Services
Thursday, March 4
10 a.m.: Budget Secretary/Governor’s Executive Offices
SENATE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE
Monday, March 8
10 a.m.: Independent Fiscal Office
2 p.m.: Department of Revenue/Pennsylvania Lottery
Tuesday, March 9
10 a.m.: Department of Conservation & Natural Resources
2 p.m.: Department of Transportation
Wednesday, March 10
10 a.m.: Department of Human Services
Thursday, March 11
10 a.m.: Department of Environmental Protection
1:30 p.m.: Department of State
Thursday, March 18
10 a.m.: Department of Education
3 p.m.: Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education
Monday, March 22
10 a.m.: Department of Corrections/Board of Probation & Parole
2 p.m.: Department of Community & Economic Development
Tuesday, April 6
10 a.m.: State-Related Universities
1 p.m.: Department of Military & Veterans Affairs
3 p.m.: Pennsylvania Treasury Department
Wednesday, April 7
10 a.m.: Liquor Control Board
1 p.m.: Office of Attorney General
3 p.m.: Office of Auditor General
Thursday, April 8
10 a.m.: Department of Labor & Industry
2 p.m.: Department of Agriculture
Thursday, April 22
10 a.m.: Department of Health
2 p.m.: Budget Secretary/Governor’s Executive Budget/Dept. of General Services