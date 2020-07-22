PITTSBURGH — As of Wednesday morning, the Toronto Blue Jays were ready to call Pittsburgh home for the summer. Major League Baseball had reportedly told the team they’d play as many “home” games as possible at PNC Park, and it looked like the North Shore would become a baseball bash for two-plus months.
Not so fast. Upon further review, the Toronto Blue Jays are still without a home.
The last remaining hurdle was obtaining approval from Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and that proved problematic. A little after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the idea was officially rejected due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the increased risk that more travelers here would present.
“In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement that was distributed to multiple media outlets. “To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams.
“We know that this virus does not discriminate, and can even make professional athletes very sick. We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians.”
Logistics had been coordinated to allow the Blue Jays to play at PNC Park, including a setup where the Pirates would turn the left-field lounge into a clubhouse, and Toronto would potentially rent out one of two hotels across the street.
There had been discussions from both teams about maintaining corporate sponsorships via in-stadium signage and also how the Blue Jays would broadcast games. Approval from the state, given it helped develop healthy and safety protocols for one MLB team in Pittsburgh, was seemingly the last thing anyone worried about.
In addition to maintaining health and safety, the goal was to limit the impact on the Pirates, meaning they would not adjust their schedule or vacate their clubhouse. The only thing they might’ve had to share was an indoor batting tunnel, and that would’ve been heavily disinfected after each use.
Everyone associated with the Pirates endorsed the idea, from president Travis Williams to general manager Ben Cherington, manager Derek Shelton and pitcher Trevor Williams. Assuming, of course, that it could be done safely.
Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health clearly did not feel that could occur, meaning Toronto will have to look at other options.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Sunday that PNC Park was one of the MLB stadiums the Blue Jays were targeting, and we learned later why they liked Pittsburgh so much — the schedule.
There are just seven conflicting home dates between the teams, and six come Sept. 8 or later.
Furthermore, the one before September — Wednesday, July 29 — could have easily been remedied; the Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a two-game series that day against the Nationals. Considering they’re already in Washington for two on July 27-28, Toronto can simply function as the home team at Nationals Park.
Late Tuesday, Hazel Mae, a TV reporter for SportsNet in Canada, tweeted that MLB had told the Blue Jays that they would play their games in Pittsburgh this summer. Either the league assumed it would get approval, was unaware it needed permission or the “pending approval” part went unreported.
Prohibited by Canada from playing at Rogers Centre because of COVID-19 and the risks associated with frequent cross-border travel, the Blue Jays had also considered potentially playing games in Buffalo, N.Y., and/or Dunedin, Fla., although neither offered a perfect option.
Sahlen Field, home of Toronto’s Class AAA affiliate in Buffalo, has substandard lightning and lacked the space to successfully house a major league club, especially when there’s an increased focus on social distancing.
Florida was seen as a less-than-desirable option considering the recent COVID-19 spike. Furthermore, Pittsburgh also offered the perfect geographic location: close to Toronto and also 3 1/2 hours south of Buffalo, where the Blue Jays’ satellite facility will remain.
The arrangement could have brought additional tax dollars into Pittsburgh. It has certainly been a controversial thing in the past, as evidenced by a lawsuit filed last November, but the “jock tax” could also come into play here as a possible benefit for the city.
Those named in that lawsuit included former Penguin Scott Wilson; Kyle Palmieri of the New Jersey Devils; former MLB outfielder Jeff Francoeur; and players unions from the NFL, NHL and MLB. The tax (technically the Non-Resident Sports Facility Usage Fee) takes 3% on all income earned by players while playing in any arena built or maintained with public money.
The Blue Jays playing here would’ve dragged four of MLB’s top seven payrolls — the Yankees (1), Red Sox (3), Mets (5) and Phillies (7) — onto the North Shore, as the Blue Jays, in the American League’s East Division, play their crossover games against the National League East.
The Pirates were not in line for any sort of direct financial benefit, as the Sports & Exhibition Authority technically owns PNC Park. However, Pirates owner Bob Nutting has endorsed this idea from the get-go, believing the additional exposure for Pittsburgh and PNC Park would be good for the city and the organization.
Around baseball, the Pirates were also seen as the good guys here, the franchise that cooperated and figured out a way to make this happen.
Now, according to national reports, the Blue Jays are looking elsewhere; ESPN’s Jeff Passan mentioned Baltimore as one possibility. It’ll have to happen fast, too, as the MLB season starts on Thursday.