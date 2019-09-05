The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a Route 3004 (Sylvis Road) bridge will open to traffic by the end of the day. The bridge spans Beaver Run between Route 219 and Shepard Lane in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. The bridge has been closed since July 8. The box-beam bridge is 31-feet long, was built in 1937, and carries an average of 410 vehicles each day.
Once the bridge has opened, the official detour that directed traffic onto Route 219, Route 3014 (Harmony Road), and Route 3001 (Ridge Road/Bethlehem Hill Road) will be lifted.
Motorists should be aware that additional work must be completed before the 16-ton weight restriction for single vehicles and the 25-ton weight restriction for combination vehicles can be removed. PennDOT anticipates completing that work and lifting the weight restrictions by the end of September. Guiderail installation also needs to be completed. This remaining work may require roadway flagging and could cause short travel delays.
Overall work includes concrete curb and parapet repair, masonry repointing, concrete deck repair, and steel beam repairs/replacements. All repair work is being done by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance employees.
