DUBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will be working early next week to replace a crossing in DuBois on Route 219 (Liberty Boulevard) near the intersection with Route 255.
Work is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 10 and 11 during daylight hours and is being done in cooperation with PennDOT and the City of DuBois. Drivers should be prepared for travel delays while work takes place.
Routes 219 and 255 at this location will remain open and traffic signals near the crossing will be placed into flash mode, with traffic directed by flaggers in the roadway. North Park Place will be closed at Liberty Boulevard but will be accessible via Meadow Lane. Drivers familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Once the first day of work is done, flagging will stop, and traffic signals will return to normal mode for nighttime hours. North Park Place will remain closed around the clock for the two-day project.
Work at the railroad crossing will consist of removing existing concrete panels and replacing them with bituminous material. All work is weather dependent.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, remain alert for roadway flaggers, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.