HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 15-18, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Improvements
- State Route 3003 – Thompsontown Road
Crack Sealing
- Interstate 80 – Mile Marker 107.4 to 110.4, Eastbound
Drainage Improvements
- State Route 3005 -Bells Landing to Cherry Corner
Manual Patching
- State Route 119 – Jefferson County to SR 4003
- State Route 322 –Philipsburg
- State Route 453 – Janesville Pike
- State Route 879 –Curwensville
Pipe Replacement
- State Route 3005 – Cherry Corner Road
Shoulder Improvement
- State Route 2011 – Atlantic Avenue
- State Route 2014 – Coal Run Road
- State Route 2022 – O’Shanter Road
- State Route 2023 – Turkey Hill Road
- State Route 2024 – Old Erie Pike
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call (570) 726-2200
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.