The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 29 to July 3, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Boom Arm Mowing
- State Route 879 (Grampian to Clearfield)
Bridge Cleaning
- Various routes throughout the county
Bridge Work
- State Route 3014 (Black Elk Road)
Crack Sealing
- State Route 322 (Luthersburg to Rockton)
Durapatching
- State Route 3014 (Black Elk)
Manual Patching
- State Route 219 (Burnside)
- State Route 3005 (Redden Hill)
Mowing
- Interstate 80 (throughout county)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 4009 (DuBois)
- State Route 4012 (DuBois)
Pipe Replacement/Repair
- State Route 153 (Parker Dam)
- State Route 879 (Shawville)
- State Route 4004 (Luthersburg)
Shoulder Improvement
- State Route 219 (McGees Mills to Luthersburg)
Tail Ditching
- State Route 4009 (DuBois)
- State Route 4012 (DuBois)
