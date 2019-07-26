HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 29 to Aug. 2, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Base Repair
- State Route 879 – Clearfield, past truck stop
Bridge Repair
- State Route 3004 – Sylvis Road
Crack Sealing
- State Route 219 – Bells Landing
- State Route 219 – Rockton
- State Route 255 – Dubois
Ditch Cleaning
- State Route 1009 – Deer Creek Road
- State Route 2016 – Blue Spruce Road
- State Route 2032 – Old Turnpike Road
Drainage Improvements
- State Route 219 – Dubois – Dr. Doolittle’s
- State Route 219 – Chestnut Grove
- State Route 1006 – Goshen
- State Route 4008 - Troutville
- State Route 4015 – Sher-de-lin Road
Manual Patching
- State Route 2024 – Old Erie Pike
- State Route 2051 – Drane Highway
Mowing
- Dubois Rockton areas
Shoulder Improvement
- State Route 53 – Glen Hope
- State Route 453 – Curwensville Tyrone Highway
- State Route 1006 - Goshen
- State Route 2015 – Oak Ridge Road
- State Route 2022 – O’Shanter Road
- State Route 2023 – Turkey Hill
- State Route 2024 – Old Erie Pike
Side Dozing
- State Route 322 - Clearfield
- State Route 879 - Clearfield
- State Route 2034 – Wallaceton Road
Tail Ditching
- State Route 1009 – Deer Creek Road
- State Route 1011 – Rolling Stone Road
- State Route 1016 – Keewaydin Road
