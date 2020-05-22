The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 26 to May 29, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge Repair
- State Route 255 (DuBois area)
- SR 879 (Curwensville)
Drainage Improvement
- SR 153 (Penfield area)
- SR 879 (Lecontes Mills to Karthaus)
- SR 3009 (Troutville area)
- SR 4004 (Helvetia Road)
Manual Patching
- SR 2034 (Wallaceton Road)
- SR 3016 (Marron Road)
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.