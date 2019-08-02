HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance office announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 5-9, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Base Repair
State Route 879 – Clearfield, past Truck Stop
Bridge Repair
State Route 3004 – Sylvis Road
Crack Sealing
State Route 219 –Mahaffey
State Route 255 – Rockton Area
State Route 322 – Rockton Area
State Route 410 –Troutville
State Route 1003 – Martin Street Ext.
State Route 4001 – Troutville
State Route 4006 – Luthersburg
State Route 4008 – Golden Yoke
Ditch Cleaning
Kylertown area
Drainage Improvements
State Route 4007 – Dubois area
State Route 4015 – Sher-de-lin Road
Manual Patching
State Route 2024 – Old Erie Pike
Mill & Fill
State Route 3003 – Thompsontown Road
Shoulder Improvement
State Route 53 – Kylertown
State Route 322 – Philipsburg Clearfield area
State Route 2023 – Turkey Hill
State Route 3007 – Pine Run Road
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.