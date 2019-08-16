HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 19-23, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repair
- State Route 3003 – Thompsontown Road
- State Route 3004 – Burnside Township
Crack Sealing
- State Route 322 – Woodland
- State Route 879 –Woodland
- State Route 3007 – Pine Run Road
- State Route 3014 – Black Elk Road
- State Route 3020 – McCartney Road
- State Route 3021 – Henry’s Road
- State Route 3022 – Berwinsdale Road
- State Route 4001 – Troutville
- State Route 4003 – Stanley Bottom
- State Route 4004 – Chestnut Grove
- State Route 4006 – Luthersburg
- State Route 4007 – Viaduct Road
- State Route 4008 – Golden Yoke
Manual Patching
- State Route 2012 – New Millport
- State Route 3030 – Windy Hill
Mowing
- Interstate 80 –Statewide
Shoulder Improvement
- State Route 2001 – Plank Road
- State Route 2002 – Smoke Run Road
- State Route 2011 – Atlantic Ave.
- State Route 2012 – Faunce/Sanbourn Road
Side Dozing
- Interstate 80 – Mile Marker 106 to Mile Marker 116 – East and West Bound
Turf Cutting
- State Route 879 – Clearfield-Curwensville area
- State Route 2023 – O’Shanter Road
- State Route 2024 – Old Erie Pike
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.
- Contractor plans to skin patch the mill and fill work on State Route 253 between Houtzdale and Ramey on Monday and Tuesday. All work is weather dependent.
