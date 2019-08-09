HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 12-16, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas.
Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repair
- State Route 3004 – Burnside Township
Crack Sealing
- State Route 153 – Rockton Area
- State Route 219 – Johnson Hill
- State Route 255 – Rockton Area
- State Route 322 – Woodland
- State Route 410 – Troutville
- State Route 879 –Woodland
- State Route 1003 – Martin Street Ext.
- State Route 1010 – Barrett Road
- State Route 1012 – Shiloh Road
- State Route 4001 – Troutville
- State Route 4006 – Luthersburg
- State Route 4008 – Golden Yoke
Drainage Improvements
- State Route 4007 – Dubois area
Inlet Replacement
- State Route 4003 – Stanley Bottom
Manual Patching
- State Route 2024 – Old Erie Pike
Mill & Fill
- State Route 3003 – Thompsontown Road
Mowing
- Bells Landing Area
- Dubois Area
- Rockton Area
- Woodland Area
Pipe Replacement
- State Route 4003 – Stanley Bottom
Shoulder Improvement
- State Route 1009 – Deer Creek Road
- State Route 2015 – Oak Ridge Road
- State Route 2016 – Blue Spruce Road
- State Route 2032 – Old Turnpike Road
- State Route 3007 – Pine Run Road
- State Route 3020 – McCartney Road
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.
- Contractor plans to place scratch and wearing courses on Site 4, State Route 453 north of Madera on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All work is weather dependent.
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.