The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 15-19, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Boom Arm Mowing
- State Route 879 (Grampian to Clearfield)
Bridge Repair
- State Route 2029 (Wallaceton)
Brushing
- State Route 879 (Grampian to Clearfield)
Crack Sealing
- State Route 153 (Penfield to county line – Boone Mt.)
- State Route 255 (DuBois)
Ditching
- State Route 879 (Lecontes Mills to Frenchville)
- State Route 2007 (West Decatur to Morgan Run)
Drainage Improvement
- State Route 879 (Lecontes Mills to Frenchville)
Inlet Building
- State Route 1006 (Goshen)
- State Route 3009 (Troutville)
Inlet Cleaning
- State Route 4002 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4003 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4004 (Helvatia Road)
Mowing
- Various routes in the county
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 879 (Lecontes Mills to Frenchville)
- State Route 4002 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4003 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4004 (Helvatia Road)
Pipe Replacement
- State Route 453 (Kellytown)
- State Route 1006 (Goshen)
- State Route 2007 (West Decatur to Morgan Run)
- State Route 3005 (Irvona)
- State Route 3009 (Troutville)
Tail Ditching
- State Route 4002 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4003 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4004 (Helvatia Road)
Trench Patching
- State Route 1006 (Goshen)
- State Route 3009 (Troutville
Turf Cutting
- State Route 3005 (Irvona to Berwindale)
- State Route 3014 (Black Elk)
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
