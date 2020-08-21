The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 24–28, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge Replacement
- State Route 2021 (New Liberty)
Drainage Improvements
- State Route 322 (Luthersburg to Rockton)
- State Route 1011 (Rolling Stone Road)
- State Route 4001 (Troutville)
Mowing
- Interstate 80 (East and Westbound)
- Islands throughout county
Pipe Replacement
- State Route 3009 (Troutville)
Shoulder Improvements
- State Route 1018 (Pottersdale Road)
- State Route 3005 (Bells Landing to Irvona)
Side Dozing
- State Route 219 (McGees Mills to Mahaffey)
Sign Upgrade
- State Route 219 (Patchinville to DuBois)
Spray Patching
- State Route 3007 (Carnwath to New Millport)
Tail Ditching
- State Route 3016 (Newburg to Marron)
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.
For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateColl.