HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 4-8, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Boom Arm Mowing
- Keewaydin area
Drainage Improvements
- Kylertown area
- State Route 453 – Curwensville/Tyrone Highway
- State Route 2007 –Sterling
- State Route 3005 – Redden Hill
Manual Patching
- Interstate 80 – Woodland ramps
- State Route 119 – Dubois
- State Route 219 – Dubois
- State Route 322 –Woodland
- State Route 3016 – Marron Road
Pipe Extension
- State Route 322 – West Decatur
Shoulder Improvement
- Kylertown area
- State Route 322 – Clearfield
- State Route 322 – Rockton
- State Route 322 – Wallaceton
