HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Crack Sealing
- State Route 153 – Penfield/Rockton area
- State Route 255 – Penfield/Rockton area
Drainage
Improvements
- State Route 153 – Crooked Sewer
- State Route 2007 – Morgan Run
Inlet Repair
- State Route 322 – West Decatur Intersection (Segment 710, Offset 2700)
Manual Patching
- State Route 879 –Curwensville
- State Route 1001 –Hyde
Pipe Replacement
- State Route 879 – Between Truck Stop and Shawville Bridge
- State Route 2002 – Cross Roads Blvd.
- State Route 3001 – Bethleham Hill
- State Route 3003 –Westover
Shoulder Improvement
- State Route 2024 – Old Erie Pike
- State Route 2051 – Drane Highway
Side Dozing
- Interstate 80 – Mile Marker 96 – 106, East and Westbound
- Interstate 80 –Mile Marker 128 – 140, East and Westbound
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.