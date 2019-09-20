HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 23 –27, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Improvements
- State Route 3003 – Thompsontown Rd.
- State Route 3004 – Sylvis Rd.
Crack Sealing
- State Route 153 – Penfield/Rockton area
- State Route 255 – Penfield/Rockton area
- State Route 322 – Bigler to Philipsburg (both directions)
Drainage Improvements
- State Route 453 – Curwensville Tyrone Highway
- State Route 879 – Curwensville
- State Route 3013 – Ridge Avenue
- State Route 3015 – Naulton Rd.
Manual Patching
- State Route 729 – Tyrone Pike
- State Route 3001 – Ridge Rd.
Shoulder Improvement
- State Route 2015 – Oak Ridge Rd.
- State Route 3005 – Irvona Rd.
- State Route 3007 – Pine Run Rd.
- State Route 3020 – McCartney Rd.
- State Route 3022 – Ansonville Rd.
- State Route 4008 – Chestnut Grove
- State Route 4010 – Chestnut Grove
Side Dozing
- Interstate 80 – Mile Marker 96 – 106, East and Westbound
- Interstate 80 –Mile Marker 128 – 138, East and Westbound
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.