The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repairs:
- State Route: 3016 (New Washington) Road will be closed
Brushing:
- State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre Line)
- State Route: 3007 (New Millport)
Ditching:
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)
- State Route: 0219 (Dubois)
- State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)
- State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey)
- State Route: 2033 (Summit Hill)
- State Route: 4015 (Dubois)
Inlet Cleaning:
- State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)
- State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey)
Mowing:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)
- State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey area)
- State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey area)
- State Route: 2033 (Summit Hill)
Seal Coat:
- State Route: 0036 (McGee’s Mills)
- State Route: 3001 (Mahaffey to County Line)
- State Route: 3004 (Sylvis)
- State Route: 3006 (Westover)
- State Route: 3014 (Patchinville)
- State Route: 3016 (New Washington)
- State Route: 3023 (Burnside)
Shoulder Stabilization:
- State Route: 3007 (New Millport)
Side Dozing:
- State Route: 0153 (Rockton to Penfield)
Sign Upgrades:
- State Route: 0410 (Troutville)
Tree Trimming:
- State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre Line)
- State Route: 0729 (Lumber City Hill)