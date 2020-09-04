The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 8-11, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Black Top Patching
- State Route 3016 (New Washington to Kerrmoor)
- State Route 3023 (New Washington)
Boom Arm Mowing
- State Route 879 (Curwensville)
- State Route 969 (Curwensville)
Drainage Improvements
- State Route 53 (Kylertown)
- State Route 253 (Ramey)
- State Route 322 (Rockton)
Maintaining Guiderail
- State Route 322 (Luthersburg to Rockton)
Mowing
- Throughout Clearfield County
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 322 (Rockton)
- State Route 3022 (Berwinsdale to New Millport)
Pipe Replacement
- State Route 322 (Clearfield)
- State Route 3009 (Troutville)
Side Dozing
- State Route 219 (Hepburnia to Luthersburg)
Sign Upgrade
- State Route 219 (Patchinville to DuBois)
Spray Patching
- State Route 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Tail Ditching
- State Route 322 (Rockton)
- State Route 3022 (Berwinsdale to New Millport)
Tree Trimming
- State Route 969 (Curwensville)
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.
For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateColl.