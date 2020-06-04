From C.J. Thorpe to Lamont Wade, Penn State players have been vocal in recent days about the protests and rallies in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota. Perhaps the most visible Nittany Lion football player shared his thoughts Wednesday.
Starting quarterback Sean Clifford has been watching all the demonstrations unfold all around the world. He’s also been listening to teammates such as Wade and Thorpe.
“The whole situation is a very difficult one. This time that we’re in as a country is an interesting one as well — I think long overdue, honestly,” Clifford told reporters Wednesday. “From a team perspective ... what I tell the guys and what I’ve told them from the start is ... it’s all rooted in love. And I love every single one of my teammates.”
Football players can only do so much, and social injustice goes back long before Penn State ever existed. Clifford believes such an acknowledgement is important.
“I think that it’s good that this is starting to come to light. You know, the situation is terrible, but it is good that we’re starting to feel this as a country,” Clifford said. “It’s been exhausting, to be honest with you, but I think that it’s good that it’s been exhausting because we’re finally feeling what it’s like to be an African-American in our society.”
Such comments are an example of Clifford’s leadership ability off the field. On it, the hope is that leadership can guide the Penn State program to its first national title since the 1980s. People in the program believe Clifford, who threw for 23 touchdowns and 2,654 yards as a redshirt sophomore last season, can satisfy the desires of an insatiable fan base like Todd Blackledge and John Shaffer, the two most recent title-winning QBs.
Kirk Ciarrocca hopes for the same too. This season will be Ciarrocca’s first as offensive coordinator in University Park, although the COVID-19 pandemic has washed away the opportunity for Ciarrocca to see his quarterback throw in person. The pair, however, has been working through video chats and phone conversations, and Ciarocca has noticed the leadership traits that could make 2020 unique.
“The one thing Sean has is, he wants to be great,” Ciarrocca said. “He’s very eager to learn new things, new approaches, new ways to see a situation. He’s very open to learning. I’m just excited to see him apply what he’s learned and his experiences, and let’s go from there.”
Clifford is working on his craft back home in Cincinnati with his brother Liam, a Penn State verbal commit for the class of 2021. Having his brother at home has helped him work on some of the intricacies of the passing game.
“With improved footwork and a good solid platform will come better accuracy, which [Ciarrocca] thinks that I have a very good capability of having. I am very confident in that, too,” Clifford said. “And with better footwork, better platform, being able to drive the ball better off my last step, off the hitch step, I think that’s going to pay dividends throughout the year.”
Once the games start, the eyes of the team will focus even more on Clifford.
His voice and demeanor will set the cadence for the rest of the squad, and he’s trying to do that for topics away from football as well.
“I try to vocalize that my upbringing is different,” Clifford said. “I think my teammates understand that. As I said before, it all goes back to love, and the love I have for this team and the love I have for these guys.
“I don’t know what it’s like to be African-American. I don’t know what it’s like to be an African-American in this culture. I don’t have to deal with what they go through every day.”