Running back Ricky Slade, one of the top recruits in Penn State’s class of 2018, announced his decision to transfer to Old Dominion.
Slade, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in February, will be reunited with former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, now the head coach at Old Dominion. He will sit out the 2020 season as a transfer.
Rahne, who will be a junior this season, was Penn State’s starting running back at the start of the 2019 season. But he ended up behind running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.