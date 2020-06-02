The Penn State football team, including players, coaches and support staff, discussed George Floyd’s death and its aftermath during a Zoom meeting Saturday.
More than a handful of people, including black men and women and white men and women, spoke and offered their perspectives on the unrest in the United States over the last nine days.
“We all sat down this past weekend and opened the floor to everybody who wanted to say something about this and get everything off their chest,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said Tuesday during a conference call. “I think it was really beneficial to us because we were able to take a step back and listen to everyone.
“It’s important that we do it here because if we can’t do it in our locker room then it won’t happen anywhere else. ...It was just a beautiful thing to see.”
Mustipher is home in suburban Baltimore waiting to return to campus to begin preparations for the 2020 season.
He heard about a rally for Floyd on Sunday in State College, where Penn State guard C.J. Thorpe spoke passionately about what he perceives as racial injustice. He called for everybody to use love to fight bigotry because “you can’t fight hate with hate.”
“C.J.’s speech was beautiful,” Mustipher said. “C.J.’s one of the veterans in the locker room, a guy who has been vocal. It just goes to show you that if guys in locker rooms across this country (can be vocal) — and Penn State football can start this conversation and lead this conversation — then I think change can happen everywhere.”
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin issued a lengthy statement Saturday, saying his heart was broken and his emotions raw following the deaths of Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
He joined a chorus of college coaches in multiple sports — black and white — speaking out.
“You see a lot of college coaches coming out with their statements,” Mustipher said, “but Coach Franklin is an African-American man. When you look at African-American coaches, they’re put in different situations than other coaches because of the color of their skin.
“For him to come out and make an impactful statement on a sensitive subject speaks volumes to people like myself, African-Americans in the locker room. If he can do it, then we can also do it.”
Mustipher said he’s watched the protests across the country on television and the looting and violence over the last nine days, since Floyd died while in custody of Minneapolis police.
“It has been a tough week,” he said. “It’s been a long week. We have so much going on in this country right now. You turn on the TV or go on Twitter, it’s all over the place and rightfully so.
“People are tired of the multitude of injustices that are going on and it’s showing. I have a lot of respect and love for everybody who’s out there doing what they can to really change the culture of this country.”
Mustipher said he would like to see the conversations about race continue for a long while in order to effect change.
“I don’t want this to just be a one-week or a one-month thing,” he said. “I want this thing to be year round. I want us to be talking about it. I want us to be doing stuff in the community.
“I want us to never, never forget this feeling that we have right now because it’s so important.”