When the NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, it could evoke memories from two years ago in terms of the inside linebacker class.
In 2019, Devin White and Devin Bush were the clear top two players at the position heading into the draft, and the process played out in predictable fashion. White went to Tampa Bay with the fifth overall pick, and the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up 10 spots to select Bush at No. 10 overall.
This year, Penn State’s Micah Parsons and Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might not be picked in the top 10 — there are too many quarterbacks and wide receivers with better grades. Still, they represent the head of the inside linebacker class and are the only bona fide first-rounders on the board.
Parsons, who is 6-foot-3, 246 pounds and hails from Harrisburg, is the higher rated prospect despite opting out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. He let his 2019 game footage from his sophomore season stand on its own, and it included 109 tackles and five sacks.
“Parsons is a stud,” ESPN analyst Todd McShay said. “He’s not just a sideline-to-sideline run defender. He can cover and rush the passer. There are so few guys you can get like that who can step in right away and be ready to play and be on the field for all three downs.”
Parsons spent last fall preparing for the draft, and when he showed up for Penn State’s pro day in March, he didn’t disappoint. He ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.39 seconds.
“The ability to do everything,” is special, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “Off the ball, you can rush him a little bit. As impressive as his range and instincts are against the run, to me it’s what he does in coverage. You see him cover tight ends. You see him cover backs. I would have loved to have seen him this year, but I get it.”
Parsons said his background of playing closer to the ball while growing up improved his versatility at Penn State, making him the next celebrated member of Linebacker U.
“I played D-end pretty much my whole life, so rushing the passer has never been a problem,” Parsons said at the pro day. “First and second down, I can go sideline-to-sideline. Third down, I can go get the quarterback. I think I’ll be walking into a great position wherever I go.”
At 6-1, 221 pounds, Owusu-Koramoah fits the mold of the hybrid linebacker/safety that has become fashionable in NFL defenses. He used his quickness to record 142 tackles, including 24.5 for loss, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries over the past two seasons at Notre Dame.
He didn’t run the 40 at Notre Dame’s pro day, but his shuttle and cone drill times were comparable to some of the best produced by linebackers at the 2019 NFL Combine.
“It’s his ability to just run and chase and make plays,” Jeremiah said. “As much as you’re in sub defense nowadays, to me he’s somebody that’s just going to be a fun toy for whoever picks him for however you want to deploy him. You can use him more of a blitzer one week, turn around and ask him to cover tight ends the next week, turn around and ask him just be a force player the next.”
Like Parsons, Owusu-Koramoah likes being close to the action when the ball is snapped.
“For me, the closer to the ball I am, I’m happy,” he said. “As a competitor, I want to find something that gives me an edge, and the closer to the ball I think is an advantage for me.”
The Steelers’ needs at inside linebacker are minimal as they are expected to go with the status quo in 2021. Bush, who missed the final 12 games last year (including playoffs) with an ACL tear, will return and man one of the inside linebacker spots.
Former undrafted free agent Robert Spillane, who replaced Bush in the defense last year, will get the chance to start at the other side. Veteran Vince Williams was released, then re-signed, to provide depth. Marcus Allen, a converted safety, and Ulsyees Gilbert are backup options, and the Steelers signed Miles Killebrew in free agency.
Killebrew also has made the switch from safety to linebacker, but he is viewed as more of a core special teams player.
TOP 5 INSIDE LINEBACKERS
1. Micah Parsons, Penn State, JR, 6-3, 246
Parsons made a splash as a sophomore in 2019 when he had 109 tackles, five sacks and five pass breakups. He was named a first-team All-American. The pandemic led to Parsons opting out of the 2020 season.
2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, R-JR, 6-1, 221
Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award for his play in 2020 when he also was named a first-team All-American. He had 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 62 tackles for the Fighting Irish. He also started as a sophomore when he had 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
3. Nick Bolton, Missouri, JR, 5-11, 237
Bolton always was around the ball in his three years at Missouri. He led the SEC with 107 tackles as a sophomore, and he chipped in 95 more, including 7.5 for a loss, in 2020. He also had two sacks and five pass breakups.
4. Jamin Davis, Kentucky, R-JR, 6-3, 234
Davis played all three years at Kentucky, but he made just 11 career starts. He had a team-high 102 tackles in 10 games in 2020.
5. Jabril Cox, LSU, R-SR, 6-3, 232
Cox was an All-American player at FCS North Dakota State before he transferred to LSU for his final season. Cox showed he could play at the higher level, contributing 58 tackles and three interceptions in 10 games.
Best fit for Steelers, first day
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Selecting Bolton with the No. 24 pick would be a reach, but the top two prospects at the position — Micah Parsons and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — won’t be available. Taking an inside linebacker in this round is moot given the priorities at other positions.
Best fit for Steelers, second day
Pete Werner, Ohio State
A 6-foot-3, 233-pound senior, Werner started 35 games the past three seasons for the Buckeyes and carries a third-round grade. He was named first-team all-conference in 2020 when he led the team with 54 tackles in eight games.
Best fit for Steelers, third day
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Britt, a 6-foot, 235-pound senior, could provide late-round value. He got onto the field in all four seasons at Auburn. His final year was limited to two games because of a thumb injury. He also could help on special teams.