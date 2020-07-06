The Penn State athletic department will begin a nationwide search for a new softball coach after Amanda Lehotak resigned Monday.
Lehotak will be pursuing other professional opportunities outside of softball, the school said. She coached the Nittany Lion softball program for the last seven seasons.
She led the 2016 team to the program’s most successful season since 2011 with 30 wins and a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten with a 14-8 record.
“This was not an easy decision as my time at Penn State has been nothing short of incredible,” Lehotak said in a release. “I am grateful for all the amazing people I was able to work with, especially my talented and dedicated staff.
“I’ve been lucky to coach some of the best student-athletes in my career and will always remember the growth they showed on and off the field to become the successful young women they are today.”