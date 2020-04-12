Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS GUSTING BETWEEN 55 AND 60 MPH AT TIMES LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, SOUTHERLY WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO AROUND 50 MPH EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH MID MORNING MONDAY, MAINLY ON THE RIDGE TOPS AND IMMEDIATELY TO THE NORTH OF THE THE RIDGES AND GAPS IN THE RIDGES. * WHERE...WARREN, MCKEAN, ELK, CLEARFIELD, CAMBRIA AND SOMERSET COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&