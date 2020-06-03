Sean Clifford was a classmate of KJ Hamler. The Penn State 2017 signees both stood out for the Nittany Lions last season.
Hamler’s time is up. The electrifying wideout-return man left Penn State after his redshirt sophomore season and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the April NFL draft. Hamler, a two-year starter, was too talented to stay in school.
Clifford, entering his second year as the Lions’ starting quarterback, now must develop a rapport with some unproven wideouts. Junior Jahan Dotson, the lone returning starter, looks like Penn State’s No. 1 option in the passing game.
But who will step up in the Lions’ spread offense to take some of the pressure off Dotson?
Talented second-year players TJ Jones and John Dunmore, a couple of four-star redshirts from Florida, may be at the top of the list.
“They’re extremely hard-working guys,’’ Clifford, a redshirt junior, said on a conference call Wednesday afternoon.
“I think that TJ and JD are always sending me videos. … It’s easy to keep in contact with them. They’re always texting me, asking me questions. TJ’s actually, he texted me yesterday (Tuesday) about the playbook, trying to go over installs.”
Clifford and his Penn State teammates still don’t have a definitive date for their return to State College to begin workouts. Other Big Ten teams (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa) are looking at Monday, and it figures that the Lions will be given the go-ahead at some point later in the month.
A dual-threat from Ohio, the 6-2, 219-pound Clifford threw for 2,654 yards and ran for another 402, producing a combined 28 scores.
“They’re both very hungry, I’m excited to keep working with them,’’ Clifford said of Jones and Dunmore.
“They have boatloads of talent, but you know, talent only gets you so much, you have to actually work for it and I think that they also have that work ethic. I’m extremely excited. Although they’re young, I think that they’re both very capable of having great years. I’m just excited to get to work with them in person.”