STATE COLLEGE — Penn State vice president of intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour spent more than 40 minutes Saturday afternoon answering questions over Zoom on a variety of topics. Most of them centered on Penn State hosting 107,000 fans at Beaver Stadium amid a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, but Barbour fielded a number of queries on other potentially intriguing topics.
Penn State’s COVID-19 response was the headline of the day, and Barbour said the university will not require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Beaver Stadium on game day. Penn State’s indoor mask policy will remain in effect, though.
The product on the field, though, isn’t immune from the effects of the virus. Penn State was one of the few Big Ten teams that made it through its nine-game schedule last season. Maryland and Ohio State played only five regular-season games. Michigan, Wisconsin and Purdue played only six. Things were a little haphazard as programs dealt with COVID-19 issues.
In 2021, though, it appears there will be consequences for programs that have COVID-19 issues. Barbour said the Big Ten is poised to return to its normal forfeiture policy, which is essentially that if a team cannot participate in a game, it forfeits it.
“Essentially, we will revert back to what our forfeiture policy has always been as a conference,” Barbour said. “And I think although perhaps not ideal given the seriousness, obviously, of the health and science nature of COVID, it’s probably the right thing to do.”
In 2020, games that were canceled because of coronavirus issues in one or both programs, were not counted for or against teams. Instead, the games were simply canceled.
But with college football poised to return to a “normal” fall, the rules in various conferences are returning to their pre-pandemic status.
Given that the possibility of COVID outbreaks among teams remain — especially if there is a significant group of unvaccinated individuals within a program — there is a chance that the forfeiture policy could come into play and shape the Big Ten season this fall.
“It is my understanding that we, as a conference, will revert back to our regular forfeiture policy and that is if an institution is not able to essentially show for the game, for the contest, that it will be a forfeit,” Barbour said.
And while vaccination rates for teams and programs could turn into a competitive advantage, Barbour would not delve into too many specifics of her program’s vaccination rate.
Barbour did reveal that the athletic department’s vaccination rate was 82.2%, a figure that encompossases athletes and Tier 1 personnel — staffers who have direct contact with athletes — who are fully vaccinated. The figure, Barbour said, does not include those who have received only the first dose of their vaccine.
Barbour, though, said Penn State will not provide updates on that figure this fall.
“We know that that 82.2% already will move up, is guaranteed to move up and then certainly we believe that more and more will make the decision to get vaccinated,” Barbour said. “So we sit at 82.2% today. This is the only time — since we give you all a benchmark — this is the only time that we as a benchmark will be talking about these figures.”
Penn State football coach James Franklin has been an open advocate for COVID-19 vaccines. He said his goal is to have his program 100% vaccinated, and while he acknowledged earlier this month that there will be some who do not get a vaccine, he continues to work with medical personnel to educate those around him about the vaccines.
“We’re really chipping away at it,” Franklin said Aug. 11.
Barbour said that coaches and players are free to discuss vaccinations, but the department will not release official data.
Barbour was also asked about conference realignment in the aftermath of Oklahoma and Texas receiving an invitation to join the SEC after leaving the Big 12 in a couple years.
The move leaves the other eight teams in the Big 12 in a lurch and could signal the next round of conference realignment. The Big Ten has added Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers in the past decade.
And while Barbour was asked about the potential “ripple effect” of the move, she said the ripples haven’t been seen yet.
Officially, Texas and Oklahoma are supposed to leave the Big 12 after the 2024-25 season, but that could potentially happen sooner. And that’s then the game of musical chairs could begin.
Of the available schools, not many — if any — make sense as potential additions for the Big Ten. The Big Ten will reportedly enter into an “alliance” with the ACC and Pac-12 to help solidify itself against the SEC’s growing power and influence in collegiate athletics.
“It’s all about what brings value, and I’m not just talking about money,” Barbour said. “Certainly money is important, but I’m not just talking about money. What institutions or what steps that we could take would bring value to our conference? And I do think that there are conferences out there that bring, that could bring value from a monetary standpoint, particularly speaking about our television contract and our television revenues, but also from you all know the importance to us and to the Big Ten of this concept of like-minded institutions. The Big Ten really prides itself on being more than just an athletics conference.”
This is a storyline where things could change rapidly in the coming months and years, and while many things in college athletics seem driven by money, Barbour said it’s not the only reason why some decisions can be made.
As a whole, college athletics is facing a bit of an overhaul in the coming weeks, months and years beyond conference realignment and name, image and likeness legislation. Barbour was named to the NCAA’s “Constitution Committee” earlier this month, which is a task force led by former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates that is supposed to help reshape athletics.
The group had its first meeting earlier this week. In a statement, Gates said the group “has begun its work to deliver proposals that will create transformational change.”
“What I’m really looking forward to as I look around … that Zoom screen and all of the experience and I also know most of those people, whether they be presidents or athletic directors or others as people that aren’t afraid to put their voices out there,” Barbour said.
“I think maybe that’s why we were chosen. And I don’t think this is going to be kind of nibbling at the edges. I think it’s going to be bold. I hope I don’t have to retract that statement, right?” — Barbour chuckles — “And I am very impressed. Secretary Gates will lead, he will lead decisively and I’m excited to do the work in the next few months under his leadership.”
Barbour said a key part of the process will be hearing more from the athletes involved. Even though the 17-to-22-year-old athletes might not have the same experience as the administrators, Barbour said she’s seen the power of their voice increase, and she thinks it should be heard as college athletics is reshaped..
“There has been so much progress in I would say the last five years as it relates to the student-athlete voice in the process,” Barbour said. “I think that’s so important.”