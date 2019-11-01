Hunter Kelly has run out of the tunnel at Beaver Stadium to the roar of 110,000 Penn State fans.
He’s also received curtain calls from audiences who have watched him perform on stage in musicals and plays.
“They’re two totally different feelings,” Kelly said. “When you hear applause after a show, there’s a certain sense of pride in that you did what you could to entertain the audience. You know when you did a good job. You know when the audience liked what you were doing.
“Beaver Stadium is a different animal. It’s just something that a lot of people don’t get to experience. It’s a rush for sure. It brings you back down to earth, more than anything, to realize you have all those people supporting you and watching you play. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Kelly is a 6-2, 309-pound reserve lineman for the Penn State football team. Unbeknownst to many of his teammates and coaches, he’s also an actor, singer and, yes, dancer who’s appeared on stage since he was 5.
He performed in many productions at Neshaminy High School, which also happens to be Nittany Lions coach James Franklin’s alma mater. He was the only football player in those casts.
“To some guys, it’s interesting because it’s not something you see every day,” Kelly said. “It was the same thing back in high school. There were always stereotypes about guys who acted. Nobody really thought someone who could play football and be this big offensive lineman could get on the stage and act.
“When people hear it, it’s a little odd to them. I think it’s been cool to break down those stereotypes.”
Dawn Kelly, Hunter’s mother, said her son was interested in performing from a very young age.
He would put on shows for relatives and neighbors in their backyard on a stage that his father, Dan, built him. He also had his parents print fliers to distribute in their neighborhood, inviting people to his shows.
Around the time he was in kindergarten, he landed a role as Augustus Gloop in the Bucks County Playhouse production of Willy Wonka.
“He could pick up things very quickly,” his mother said, “so I knew acting wouldn’t be a problem for him. He always wanted to be a performer, as far back as I can remember. It was absolutely something he was destined to do.”
Kelly also began playing sports at a young age, including football. Because of his weight, he wasn’t permitted to play youth football for a few years until he was in seventh grade. That was about the same time he began taking acting classes.
The performance gene apparently came from his mom, who was in school musicals when she was young, who danced in shows and who was a professional cheerleader with the Philadelphia Wings indoor lacrosse team.
“He definitely got it from me,” said Dawn Kelly, a middle school principal. “I exposed him to the theater when he was young. I always wanted him to appreciate the arts. He’s always had a love for it.”
From middle school through high school, Kelly split much of his time between school, football and acting. In football, he won four letters and received all-conference and all-district honors over his final three seasons. He helped Neshaminy win a District 1 title as a sophomore.
Off the field, he was an honors student and a regular participant in the school productions. He played Big Jule in “Guys and Dolls” as a freshman; Charlemagne in “Pippin” as a sophomore; a gangster/pastry chef in “The Drowsy Chaperone” as a junior; and George Banks in “Mary Poppins” as a senior.
“He pretty much brought me to tears in ‘Mary Poppins,’ “ his mother said. “Hunter doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. He had to yell at the kids in one scene. It took me back a little bit because he’s very docile. He’s very quiet. It was just a powerful scene for me.”
When it came time to choosing a college, Kelly didn’t look at schools that had strong drama departments or where he could perform. He wanted to play football and was recruited by Delaware, Youngstown State, Kutztown, East Stroudsburg and Bloomsburg, and he knew he couldn’t do both because of the time each one demanded.
Ultimately, he chose to attend Penn State as a preferred walk-on.
“It was always a dream of mine to play at Penn State,” he said. “I knew if I was offered an opportunity, I was offered it for a reason, whether it was (on) scholarship or not. I really couldn’t say no to it.”
After being redshirted in 2016, Kelly didn’t see playing time the last two seasons. But after a spring practice in April, he received a surprise when Franklin announced to the team that he was being put on scholarship on the same day that Berks Catholic grad Isaac Lutz got the same news.
Kelly’s father and his grandfather were inside Holuba Hall that day. Then he called his mother, who sobbed when he told her.
“It was the most emotional time we’ve had as a family because he’s worked so hard,” his mother said. “We kept telling to work hard and not to get discouraged. He was always positive.
“We told him not to stay if he wasn’t happy. He told us, ‘I still love it. This is what I signed up for.’ He never gave up. He kept fighting to show that he belonged there. It just meant the world to him that somebody finally noticed.”
A backup center behind Exeter’s Michal Menet, he saw his first game action in this season’s opener against Idaho and played against Maryland, too.
Kelly, a Dean’s List student, is a broadcast journalism major who’s on track to graduate in May. He interned at KYW-TV (CBS3) this summer in Philadelphia and hopes to work in television one day.
“I’d like to do television news, not necessarily sports,” he said. “I’m actually more interested in general news and the politics side of it. That would be a dream job, possibly at a place like CNN.”
He has not ruled out the stage. His mother said he terribly misses singing and acting.
“I have a couple dream jobs,” he said. “Being on Broadway is definitely another. Acting on Broadway or in movies would be something I would love to do. I hope to be able to perform again because it was a big part of my life and still is.”