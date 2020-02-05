At the Cotton Bowl, days before Penn State faced off with Memphis, the Nittany Lions’ four contributing running backs were asked about how they handle a crowded backfield with a lot of mouths to feed.
The answer was unanimous, essentially claiming it was one, big, happy family. More pointedly, they all said they didn’t plan on leaving Penn State via the transfer portal or any other means.
While they were likely not lying at the time, it seems at least one of their perspectives changed over time as junior running back Ricky Slade’s name appeared in the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.
A five-star recruit out of Woodbridge, Va., Slade began the season as the Nittany Lions’ starting running back, but eventually his carries lessened as he struggled to produce. In the end, Slade finished 2019 with 47 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns. His best game came in the Cotton Bowl, as Slade carried five times for 58 yards in what will likely turn out to be his final game with Penn State.
Slade actually produced more in 2018, his freshman season, in a backup role behind then-starter Miles Sanders. That season, Slade totaled 257 yards and six touchdowns from 45 rushes.
The reason for Slade’s transfer is unknown; however the pure depth of the Nittany Lions’ running back room likely didn’t help Slade’s feelings on the program. Sophomores Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, along with senior Journey Brown, all got more carries and ran for more yards than Slade. Plus, Penn State signed two more four-star running backs in the 2020 class — Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee.