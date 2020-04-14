It can be easy to tune out with two minutes left in a contest when your squad is up 56-24.
Football coaches often tell players and media that every play matters. At times, the refrain can come across as rhetoric intended to keep players engaged during a game that is well out of hand.
However, it was at that moment on September 21, 2018, in Champaign, Ill., when Journey Brown started to take his star turn that led to a successful 2019 that culminated with a dominant performance in the Cotton Bowl.
The final score doesn’t reflect it now, but this was a close game for a while. The Illini took a 24-21 lead with 10:38 left in the third quarter to overcome a 21-7 deficit to the Nittany Lions, who were ranked No. 10 in the nation heading into the match.
Penn State would score 42 unanswered points to take the win. Brown’s flash of greatness came with 2:05 left and the Nittany Lions up 56-24. The Meadville native took a handoff at the 11-yard line, broke a tackle 2 yards later, and ran into two more defenders at the goal line before bowling them over for a touchdown. It was the first of his career.
Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider remembered that play as the instant when Brown went from a track star to a complete football player.
“When I first got here, he was a track kid playing football; he was a fast kid, had measurables and talent, but just didn’t tap into it,” Seider said. “Over time, he bought into it. At Illinois, he got that first touchdown on a sweep, and his whole demeanor and confidence changed on that one play.”
Miles Sanders was the main man in the backfield at the time, and he parlayed his achievements into getting drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Losing a guy like Sanders is tough, but Seider saw the confidence that began to grow inside of Brown.
“The kid kept working and kept trying to figure it out, and the lightbulb went off. Now, he’s doing stuff that it’s amazing to see,” Seider said. “The last five games [of 2019] he was playing as good as Miles [Sanders] played [in 2018]. The way he was making safeties miss and racing defenses, that was impressive. He’s tapping into it his gift, he’s hungry, got a taste of it, and realizes how good he can be moving forward.”
Brown showed the willingness to stay meshed with the game plan in a much different situation at Ohio State. Penn State was down 21-0 with 3:08 left in the third quarter when Brown scored on an 18-yard run, again breaking several tackles. He also showed off the speed and ability to cut on a dime.
The Nittany Lions lost the contest, thus ending their national title hopes, but Brown didn’t let the adversity stop him. He ran for 103 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns the following week against Rutgers.
“I’ll go back for Journey to the Minnesota game, played his tail off, and then what he did in the Ohio State game was impressive,” Seider said. “The last four or five games, I thought he was playing as well as any running back in the country.”
Brown did what scouts love to see in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis. He finished strong with 202 yards on 16 touches with two touchdowns.
“He was already getting looks for the 2021 draft before the bowl game.
“But when you go out and handle business the way he did, it makes you want to dig deeper,” An NFC West scout said. “He has speed and power. That combination plays well in our league.”
Seider believes that the best is yet to come for Brown.
“He has freakish athleticism and strength,” Seider said. “In the bowl game, he finally played as fast as he is and had his track speed in football. That’s what I’ve been trying to bring out of him, and I think now he sees it.”
