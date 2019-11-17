STATE COLLEGE — Penn State players vowed they would not allow history to repeat itself in the days leading up to Saturday’s Big Ten game against Indiana.
The Nittany Lions followed their first losses in 2017 and 2018 with defeats they have blamed on emotional letdowns.
But there they were, clinging to a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter with the Beaver Stadium crowd of 106,323 bracing for a fall. The guys on the Penn State sideline, though, were confident they could hold on.
“I knew we were going to have a great drive,” quarterback Sean Clifford said, “because we were talking about ending it on our terms and there were still 10 minutes left.”
The Lions put together a drive they will remember for a long time, holding the football for 18 plays and nine minutes. Clifford finished it on fourth down with a 1-yard run behind center Michal Menet with 1:44 left, sealing a 34-27 victory.
“I wanted the ball in my hands or Journey’s (Journey Brown) hands,” Clifford said. “They elected to give it me. I was not going to be denied.”
No. 9 Penn State (6-1, 9-1) overcame an injury to wide receiver KJ Hamler and 371 passing yards by Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey to set up a showdown next week at No. 2 Ohio State for the Big Ten East title.
“I’m very excited to be in the position that we’re in,” Clifford said. “I can promise you that this will be the best week of preparation that we will have.”
Against Indiana (4-3, 7-3), ranked for the first time in 25 years, Clifford completed 11-of-23 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown and ran 10 times for 55 yards and two scores. Brown carried 21 times for 100 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown.
The Lions ran 16 times on the game-clinching drive and finished with 195 rushing yards.
“That last drive was huge, to know we can rely on our offensive line,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “It’s pretty satisfying that you can gain first down after first down after first down. We were converting on third downs. It was pretty cool to see us keep going.”
Penn State’s defense, however, struggled for the second straight game, even after Whop Philyor, Indiana’s top receiver, left the game in the first half with a head injury.
Like Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, Ramsey riddled the Lions secondary, completing 31-of-41 passes. Worse, Penn State defenders missed numerous tackles after doing the same against the Golden Gophers.
“We’ve got to be better in tackling,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I think we’ve got some guys who are throwing shoulders. Against a lot of competition, that’ll work. But as you continue to play really good players, that’s not going to get the job done.
“That’s an issue we’ve got to get better at. I guarantee you that we’ll get plenty of work on it.”
The Lions tackled especially poorly on Indiana’s 11-play, 91-yard drive that started late in the third quarter and ended on Ramsey’s second 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown. That made it 27-24 with 10:45 to go.
“There’s going to be stuff we need to work on, and tackling is one of them,” safety Garrett Taylor said. “We pride ourselves on being a good tackling team, especially on the perimeter. We work on that a lot in practice. We’re going to have to keep working on it.”
Penn State built a 27-14 lead early in the third quarter with the help of two Indiana special teams mistakes.
The first came in the opening minutes when Philyor muffed a rolling punt, and Jan Johnson recovered at the Indiana 27. Five plays later, Clifford found tight end Nick Bowers for a 12-yard score.
The Hoosiers’ second error came early in the third quarter.
Faced with fourth-and-1 from their 44, coach Tom Allen called a timeout and then sent out his punting team. Peyton Hendershot, the upback, bobbled the direct snap and was thrown for a 4-yard loss by Taylor and Antonio Shelton.
Two plays later, Brown received a seal block by Menet and sprinted up the middle for a 35-yard score.
“I’m getting my feet under me and feeling more comfortable,” Brown said about his second straight 100-yard game.
Indiana scored 10 points on its next two possessions, setting the stage for Penn State’s lengthy drive. One play, Clifford muffed a handoff to Brown, picked it up when it bounced back to him and found tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 15-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
“That’s on me,” Clifford said. “I have to have a better exchange. I’m talking through it now, but in the heat of the moment I’m not thinking about anything other than to get the ball and throw it to where I’m supposed to throw it.”
Six plays later, Clifford burst into the end zone on fourth down. Indiana added a field goal with 13 seconds to go, but backup linebacker Jesse Luketa recovered an onside kick to close it out.
“We knew we needed to get back on track and get a win however we could,” said Johnson.
“That’s what we did. We gutted one out. Our offense took over in the fourth quarter and we took a step in the right direction.”