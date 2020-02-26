By major college football standards, the raise is a modest one.
For James Franklin, the biggest payoff for his new contract will be about further building Penn State football’s infrastructure rather than salary.
Terms of the new six-year deal for the Nittany Lions coach were released on Wednesday, nearly 12 weeks after the university first approved the framework. Franklin will make a total of $35.4 million in guaranteed annual compensation with an additional $2.8 million coming from retention bonuses made payable at the end of each year he remains at Penn State, bumping the total to $38.2 million over the six years.
In all, it’s a bump of nearly $600,000 annually compared to his previous contract, which was signed in August 2017. That figure keeps him just outside the top 10 nationally among his peers at No. 11, according to USA Today’s database, which is based on last year’s numbers and has yet to be updated for the 2020 season.
An added perk in the new contract is an annual $1 million loan for life insurance.
In Penn State’s favor, the deal calls for an increased buyout should Franklin leave for another job. Franklin would owe the school $5 million if he left in 2020. The buyout figure decreases by $1 million each year until disappearing entirely in the final season of the contract in 2025.
More important to Franklin, however, were the numbers that weren’t released as part of the deal. Since arriving in Happy Valley in 2014, Franklin has publicly lobbied for improvements to facilities, the most visible of which so far have come at the program’s Lasch Building headquarters.
In this latest round of negotiations, Franklin was most concerned with getting commitments to improve other areas like the outdoor practice fields and the Holuba Hall indoor facility, which has been shared with other teams.
“It’s been a process with Penn State for us to understand we need to compete in every aspect,” Franklin said last season. “If our facilities are not where they need to be, if our budget for staff is not where it needs to be, if it’s academic support, if it’s dorms.
“At this point you are typically losing recruits not for what you have but for the areas where you’re lacking and with the teams that we’re competing against they’re not lacking in any area. So if you are lacking, that becomes glaring. So we’ve been chipping away at it and made a lot of progress in a short period of time.”
The exact details of those plans likely won’t be released by Penn State, but athletic director Sandy Barbour has acknowledged the need for upgrades.
“We wanted to make a strong pledge to James and this program with this new contract,” Barbour said when the deal was initially approved back on Dec. 6.
Announcing Franklin’s extension that early was done for strategic purposes. It coincided with a major recruiting weekend for the Lions and shut down the reports that had linked him to a vacancy at Florida State and a potential opening at USC that never came.
It took nearly three months to finalize it all.
“It takes lawyers that get involved and make sure everything is ironed out and both parties are protected, and then it’s signed,” Franklin said earlier this month. “There really was no hold-ups or concerns or issues on either party. It was just kind of going through all the red tape and the verbiage of contracts like that.”