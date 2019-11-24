COLUMBUS, Ohio — After falling behind Ohio State by three touchdowns and losing quarterback Sean Clifford, Penn State didn’t blink Saturday.
The eighth-ranked Nittany Lions might have been 20-point underdogs, but they pushed the second-ranked Buckeyes to the limit for the first time this season and closed within four points.
“We’re fighters,” linebacker Cam Brown said. “We’re not going to give up. We don’t flinch. We grit our teeth and we keep going. There actually was nothing crazy said. We’re all very confident and stayed confident.”
The unbeaten Buckeyes blunted Penn State’s valiant comeback, holding on for a 28-17 victory at Ohio Stadium that clinched the Big Ten East championship.
J.K. Dobbins carried 36 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio State (8-0, 10-0), which will play Minnesota or Wisconsin in the conference championship game after receiving its stiffest test of the season.
Justin Fields completed 15-of-21 passes for 183 yards and two scores and ran 20 times for 67 yards.
“It was about what I expected,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “From the beginning to the end, you couldn’t take a deep breath at all. It felt like you were holding your breath for 60 minutes.
“That’s what you expect when you play a great team like Penn State. They came out and they battled really hard.”
The Nittany Lions (6-2, 9-2) lost to Ohio State for the third straight year and eighth time in the last nine years, despite holding the Buckeyes to their fewest points and total yards of the season (417).
“Of course, this hurts,” safety LaMont Wade said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we fought our butts off. I couldn’t be prouder of our defense, offense and special teams for how we fought today.”
Backup quarterback Will Levis had played just three significant snaps this season, all last week against Indiana.
But after Clifford suffered an apparent leg injury, Levis replaced him in the third quarter and led Penn State to 17 third-quarter points.
The 6-3, 229-pound Levis, a redshirt freshman, completed 6-of-11 passes for 57 yards and carried 19 times for 34 yards and one touchdown.
“Will came on and did some good things,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “He gave us a spark. He made some plays with his legs. He’s a big, physical runner. He was able to push the pile, break some tackles and finish some runs.
“Sean could have come back, but he would not have come back 100%. Will was playing well, so we decided to stay with him.”
Levis entered the game after Clifford was drilled as he threw a 12-yard completion to tight end Nick Bowers. He completed one pass for 6 yards, ran for 10 and then watched Journey Brow make a terrific 18-yard touchdown run for the Lions’ first points.
On the next snap, linebacker Micah Parsons knocked the football loose from Dobbins, and Wade recovered at the Ohio State 12.
Two plays later, Levis scored Penn State’s second touchdown in 25 seconds to make it 21-14.
A few minutes later, Wade forced Fields to fumble and Parsons fell on it at the Buckeyes 35.
A false start penalty on right tackle Will Fries and a sack made Penn State settle for Jake Pinegar’s 42-yard field goal, which cut it to 21-17 with 4:22 left in the third.
“None of us is ever going to quit one each other,” guard Mike Miranda said. “I know I’m not going to quit on my teammates. I know for sure they won’t quit on me. We just don’t quit.”
Ohio State took advantage of two Penn State mistakes to score its final touchdown.
Levis dropped a snap and lost 10 yards back to the 1 before a poor punt by Blake Gillikin gave the Buckeyes the ball at the Lions 44.
A few minutes later, wide receiver Chris Olave made a wonderful catch for a 28-yard touchdown and an 11-point lead with 13:18 to go.
Levis then led the Lions from their 25 to the Ohio State 27, but he threw a pass into a crowd for tight end Pat Freiermuth and it was intercepted by linebacker Justin Hilliard, ending Penn State’s final threat.
“It’s completely on me,” Levis said. “I thought I made the right read. I didn’t see the whole picture.”
In the big picture, the Lions can reach 10 wins for the third time in four seasons by beating lowly Rutgers next week at Beaver Stadium. They remained in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl after putting Ohio State on the ropes.