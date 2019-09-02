DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois Softball coaching staff and players will host a softball clinic at Heindl Field in DuBois this fall. It is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, with a rain date of Sunday, October 20. Parents and children are asked to arrive at Noon in order to complete registration.
This clinic is designed to help players develop proper pitching, fielding, catching, base running, and hitting mechanics to succeed at any level. Youth will be broken into four age groups, 6-8, 8-10, 10-12, and 12-14. Participants should bring softball equipment such as glove, bat, and batting helmet if they have them. The fee is $50 per individual, with a 15% discount available for families registering two or more players. Call 814-375-4715 for a unique coupon code for this discount.
Players are asked to refrain from using metal cleats and sunflower seeds at Heindl Field.
To register, visit https://dubois.psu.edu/2019-youth-softball-camp For more information or questions about online registration, contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at 814-375-4715 or smc200@psu.edu