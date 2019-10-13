IOWA CITY, Iowa – With Penn State clinging to a one-point lead in the third quarter, Jan Johnson and the rest of the defense watched a bizarre sequence from the sideline Saturday night.
The Nittany Lions appeared to cross the goal line three times, but each apparent score was nullified by two holding penalties and a Big Ten replay review. They had to settle for a field goal.
“It was nerve-wracking and a little frustrating,” said Johnson, the Gov. Mifflin grad. “At least we were able to come away with points. We knew then that if we didn’t let them score, we could win the game.”
No. 10 Penn State overcame that series and those calls to turn back No. 17 Iowa 17-12 before a sellout crowd of 69,034 at Kinnick Stadium.
Coach James Franklin refused to discuss the weird possession in the third quarter, when touchdown runs by Journey Brown and Sean Clifford were wiped out by penalties and Clifford’s apparent touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth was overturned by replay.
“I’d love to do it,” Franklin said. “I’d love to have a lengthy conversation about this. I know our fans want me to have a lengthy conversation about it. It’s not going to do any good. I’m going to enjoy the win and focus on the things we can control. I’m in a no-win situation.”
The Lions (3-0 Big Ten, 6-0) used its mighty defense and the powerful running of freshman Noah Cain to subdue the Hawkeyes (2-2, 4-2) for the sixth straight time. It was their first win over a ranked opponent on the road since Franklin became head coach in 2014.
Cain carried a career-high 22 times for 102 yards, including two important 5-yard runs in the fourth quarter, one for a touchdown and the second for a first down that helped Penn State run out the clock.
“That was great,” said Lions center Michal Menet, the former Exeter standout. “We know we’re running the ball. They know we’re running the ball. We’ve struggled with that in the past here. That was really good for us to end it on our terms, just grinding it out there.
“Noah has impressed me all season. The kid runs extremely hard. He just wants it. He wants every yard. He earns it, too. You can always count on him.”
The Penn State defense converted two Iowa turnovers into a touchdown and a field goal in the second half.
With the Lions leading 7-6, defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher forced running back Tyler Goodson to fumble, which was recovered by Johnson at the Iowa 16.
“I was happy we were able to get the ball,” Johnson said. “I saw the ball and an opportunity for our offense to get the ball deep in the red zone. It could have been a real turning point if we had scored a touchdown.”
The strange offensive series near the end zone followed. Freiermuth appeared to cross the goal line on replays, but Big Ten referee John O’Neill and his crew reversed the call on the field.
“I felt I was in,” Freiermuth said. “I was surprised (it was reversed). I’ve never seen anything like it (the sequence). It was frustrating having to settle for a field goal, but we got the win.”
The Lions had to settle for Jake Pinegar’s 33-yard field goal, which made it 10-6 with 2:08 to go in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Robert Windsor, who had a wonderful game, pressured quarterback Nate Stanley, who threw high over the middle. Safety Jaquan Brisker intercepted and returned it 4 yards to the Iowa 35.
“I hadn’t been having the season I wanted to up until this point,” said Windsor, who had 1½ sacks and two quarterback hurries. “Each week I’ve been investing more and tonight those investments paid off.”
Behind an 11-yard run by Clifford on third-and-10, Penn State scored on a 5-yard run by Cain with 5:17 left.
The game was mostly a struggle, pitting Penn State’s No. 2 scoring defense against Iowa’s third-ranked unit. Both had been holding opponents to less than 10 points a game.
Iowa hadn’t scored a touchdown in 23 quarters until Stanley threw a 33-yard pass to Brandon Smith with 2:31 left. The Hawkeyes failed to convert a 2-point conversion when Tariq Castro-Fields intercepted Stanley’s pass in the end zone.
Penn State ran out the clock behind Cain, who picked up 5 yards on third-and-3 from the Lions’ 32.
Penn State took a 7-6 lead to the locker room at halftime after Iowa outgained the Lions 196-117 in the first two quarters.
The Hawkeyes used short passes to drive for the first score, a 47-yard field goal by Keith Duncan with 2:12 left in the first quarter. It was the first time Penn State allowed a point in the first quarter, the last team in the country to do so.
After a shaky start by him and the offense, Clifford directed a 15-play, 85-yard drive that ended with his 22-yard touchdown pass to Hamler, who leaped to reach the end zone. Clifford ran three times for 18 yards and found Hamler and Jahan Dotson for a pair of 13-yard passes.
Iowa drove into scoring position again, but Duncan missed a 44-yard try. The Hawkeyes got the ball back with 1:46 to go and appeared to be in trouble when Jayson Oweh sacked Stanley. But a holding penalty on cornerback John Reid wiped out the sack.
On the next two snaps, Stanley completed passes to tight end Nate Witing for 36 yards and then Ihmir Smith-Marsette for 36 yards to the Penn State 4. But the Lions stiffened and forced Duncan to kick a 23-yard field goal, which made it a one-point game at the half.
Penn State has held its first six opponents to 13 points or less, the first time that’s happened since 1973.
“The defense is playing at an extremely high level,” Windsor said. “I believe we have the best defense in the country.”