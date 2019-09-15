STATE COLLEGE –After stopping Pittsburgh three times from the 1-yard line and watching Alex Kessman miss a short field goal in the fourth quarter, many Penn State players thought they had sealed a win.
But not linebacker Cam Brown, who went to the sideline and preached that the Panthers were going to get one more chance to score.
“It’s on us,” Brown told his teammates. “We have one more time to go out there. There’s time on the board. The game’s not over.”
He was right Saturday.
Pitt drove from its 16 to the Penn State 26 in the final two minutes of the teams’ 100th meeting, prompting the crowd of 108,661 at Beaver Stadium to hold its collective breath.
That’s when the 6-5 Brown used his 35-inch vertical leap to break up Kenny Pickett’s pass to the end zone on the final play, enabling the 13th-ranked Lions to hold on for a 17-10 win.
“I just had to judge it,” he said. “It was sitting up there for a while. I thought first that I maybe misjudged it, but I just jumped as high as I could and reached my hand up.”
Brown also was instrumental in that goal-line stand several minutes earlier. He hurried Pickett into an incompletion on first down before safety Garrett Taylor and linebacker Jesse Luketa stopped Pickett for no gain on second down.
On third down, Brown blitzed and flushed Pickett out of the pocket, forcing him to throw it away.
“I thought it was a momentum-swinger,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “Any points would have changed the game. I feel like the guys on the field did a great job standing up. That’s something we preach every day in practice, making stops when our backs are against the wall.”
Then Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi made a decision that might haunt him, choosing to let Kessman try a 19-yard field goal rather than going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 or even faking it.
Kessman knocked his try off the left upright with 4:54 to go.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Panthers went for it on fourth-and-1 from their 43 and converted on 36-yard pass to tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.
“You need two scores to win the football game, unless you’re playing for overtime,” Narduzzi said, defending his decision to try the field goal. “I don’t question that decision at all.”
At least one Penn State player was surprised by Narduzzi’s call.
“Oh, definitely,” Parsons said. “That was a great opportunity for them. Take a chance. You have nothing to lose. If you don’t get it, we’re backed up.”
Penn State had a chance to close out Pitt and failed again with its four-minute offense.
The Lions picked up one first down on an 18-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Justin Shorter, but they stalled and had to punt the ball back to the Panthers after a third-down incompletion stopped the clock.
“The third-down call, we weren’t successful because one guy ran the wrong play,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We thought we were going to get a big play in that situation. We have to be clean, there’s no doubt about it.
“We’d love to end the ballgame on your terms, either with a touchdown or a kneel-down.”
Penn State won despite being outgained for the second straight week. Pitt controlled the clock with its short passing game, Pickett completing 35-of-51 passes for 372 yards. He was sacked just three times, including once by middle linebacker Jan Johnson, the Gov. Mifflin product.
“We have to get to the quarterback more consistently,” Franklin said. “We came into the season really feeling like that would be a strength of ours and it hasn’t necessarily showed that way.”
Journey Brown’s 85-yard run from the Penn State 2 to the Pitt 12 set up freshman Devyn Ford’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Brown finished with 109 yards on 10 carries.
In the second quarter, Pitt had an 18-play, 85-yard drive that resulted in Kessman’s25-yard field goal. Several minutes later, the Panthers capped a 78-yard drive before Vincent Davis scored on a 3-yard burst.
But late in the first half, Clifford found running back Ricky Slade for a 40-yard gain.
That helped set up Jordan Stout’s 57-yard field goal, a school record that tied it 10-10 at the half.
That gave Penn State momentum in the second half. Behind the running of freshman Noah Cain, the Lions drove 88 yards to take the lead on Cain’s 14-yard run behind a block from center Michal Menet, the Exeter product.
“He (Cain) ran really well on that drive,” Franklin said. ‘He’s not going to do a whole lot that blows you away. He’s just so productive.”
Cain’s touchdown with 5:50 left in the third quarter turned out to be the final points of the game.
The final moments were dramatic and confusing; the Atlantic Coast Conference officials twice added time on the clock after Pickett’s final completion to Taysir Mack at the Penn State 26. It allowed the Panthers to have two chances from there, but both passes were incomplete.
“Our defense was unfazed, which was great,” Johnson said. “I saw Cam jump (on the final play) and I was ecstatic.”