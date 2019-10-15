A few years ago, Penn State converted an old storage closet, filled with playbooks and binders dating to the 1960s, in its football building into an office for its graduate assistants. The office sits between meeting rooms for the offense and defense.
Penn State coach James Franklin doesn’t know what happened to the playbooks. “I’m assuming they went to the archives or the [All Sports] museum,” he said. But now, that former closet space never has been more valuable.
“I walk back and forth between the offensive meeting room and the defensive meeting room through that GA office,” Franklin said. “And things that I hear — the offense talking about what I think can help the defense, and things that the defense are saying that I think could help the offense — I bounce back and forth, being able to bring some perspective to both sides of the ball.”
For Franklin, every small thing, such as converting a passive closet into active space, is a step toward contending for the College Football Playoff. Penn State (6-0) is ranked seventh in both major polls as it prepares to host Michigan for this year’s “Whiteout” game Saturday.
Penn State is among three Big Ten teams at the front of the AP Top 25 (Ohio State is 4th, Wisconsin 6th), and all are viable contenders midway through the season. So what’s Penn State’s case?
It starts with something small, like that closet.
“We’ve got to push, and we’ve got to keep fighting and climbing and scratching and clawing for every little inch we can,” Franklin said. “Because the margin of error is so small where we’re at, and everything matters. Everything matters.”
A defense built for the Big Ten
Penn State has been exceptional against the run this year, allowing an FBS-best 1.59 yards per carry. Two upcoming opponents (Minnesota and Ohio State) and potential title-game opponent Wisconsin have the Big Ten’s only three backs who average more than 100 yards per game.
For Penn State, making offenses one-dimensional has been a guiding theme this season. It has tried to force opponents to throw, with only Pitt topping 300 yards passing and a 60-percent completion rate.
Further, the defense makes timely plays. Pitt had three drives of 10 plays or longer (one went 18) and scored only 3 points on them. Against Iowa, a game’s worth of quarterback pressure finally led to a fourth-quarter interception. And Penn State ranks third in the country in tackles for loss.
“Our mindset on defense is a little bit better [than last year],” linebacker Jan Johnson said. “There’s no excuse for giving up a lot of plays that people aren’t earning. We’re doing a lot better making people earn plays against us versus giving up explosive plays.”
The big-play offense is getting company
Since Joe Moorhead arrived as coordinator in 2016, Penn State has themed its offense around big plays. That’s not limited to simply throwing deep.
Moorhead, and now coordinator Ricky Rahne, scheme to get their playmakers the ball in positions (with space and blocking) to turn 6 yards into 30.
Receiver KJ Hamler is the offense’s most exciting playmaker, compiling 14 of the team’s 41 plays of 20+ yards.
But 10 other players have at least ywo, including Jahan Dotson with four. Even tight end Nick Bowers, who spent nearly two years dealing with injuries, has two receptions of at least 48 yards. So Penn State still looks to make quick splashes.
But on Saturday against Iowa, the Lions added an element they desperately had missed in the past: an assertive, 4-minute run game. Penn State ran out the clock behind freshman back Noah Cain and an imposing offensive line, which Franklin called a turning point.
“I think that’s the first time we’ve done that against that type of opponent in my six years,” Franklin said. “I think that is a critical, critical moment in our six years on the offensive side of the football.”
Further on the running backs, Franklin’s rotation actually has been quite successful. The coaches have paired situations with the skillsets of each back (Journey Brown, Ricky Slade, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford) while maintaining their legs for the season’s second half. And Cain clearly has become their go-to back in late-game situations, which is a statement in itself.
“What’s great is, they’ve all kind of got different perspectives, they’re all at different points of their career, they all come from different backgrounds,” Franklin said. “But [position coach Ja’Juan Seider] has done a really good job there.”
The quarterback is getting there
Following the Iowa game, Sean Clifford said his first quarter merited benching. Clifford didn’t complete a pass, fumbled a snap and looked like a frayed nerve.
But as he has done before, Clifford gained his composure and finished the game 7-for-9. He also converted a third-and-10 with a timely tuck-and-run, a play he has executed well all season.
You can nitpick Clifford’s start, and Franklin will. He still has overactive feet in the pocket, particularly early in games, and that has affected his deep throw. He has missed a few blitz pickups, leading to sacks or pressures, and starts his runs tepidly sometimes. And Clifford really needs to learn to slide. “It’s a Little League slide,” Franklin said.
But Clifford has a good feel for spreading the ball, a great play-action move and makes defenses respect his running ability. One more thing.
“He’s 6-0,” Franklin said. “I sat around the hotel [Saturday] and watched a lot of teams not get a W.”
A locker room united
Defensive tackle Robert Windsor said that, in past years, older and younger players tended to linger in their own corners of the locker room. This year, there’s more blending.
“Since I’ve been here, it kind of felt like some guys were kind of close-knit, some guys weren’t,” offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said. “ And I think, every year since then, everyone has gotten really close-knit.”
Considering Penn State’s offseason roster changes, that was a question mark. Penn State lost more than 20 scholarship players with eligibility to the NFL or to transfers. Most were veterans and graduate transfers who could have been major influences.
Penn State seems to have filled the void they left — if one even existed.
“Although we’ve got a young team, one of the younger teams in college football, we have a mature approach,” Franklin said. “They’ve been great with how we practice, how we meet how they interact with the coaches. I’ve been doing this for 24 years. I’ve been around some good teams, some good programs, and I’ve have some pretty good years. It’s good [this year]. It really is. It’s good.”