The Penn State football team picked up another member of the Class of 2020 Thursday morning.
Malick Meiga, a wide receiver from Cegep du Vieux High School in Montreal, Quebec, gave a verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions. He is rated three stars by 247sports.
Meiga, who received an offer from Penn State in May, made his decision after a campus visit last weekend. He also paid a visit to the Nittany Lions on June 9.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound rising senior collected 17 Division I offers, including ones from Baylor, Cincinnati, Syracuse, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He received a majority of his offers over a two-month stretch in the spring after opening eyes at a couple of camps in the U.S.