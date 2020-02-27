Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.