Joseph Blandisi’s whirlwind season took another turn on Thursday afternoon, when the Penguins shipped him and fellow forward Jake Lucchini to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forwards Riley Barber and Phil Varone.
Since he re-signed with the Penguins on July 2, Blandisi was part of more than 20 transactions. During several different stints with the Penguins, he tallied two goals and three assists in 21 NHL games. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Lucchini posted seven goals and eight assists in 53 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
In return, the Penguins added two forwards who will begin their Penguins careers in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Barber, a Pittsburgh native, split time this season between Montreal and the Laval Rockets of the AHL. He played nine games with the Canadiens, including Dec. 10 against his hometown Penguins. He didn’t score any points and posted a minus-1 rating in those nine games. In 39 games with the Rockets this season, Barber has recorded 13 goals, 18 assists and 31 points.
Barber was originally drafted in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2012 NHL draft by the Washington Capitals. Internationally, Barber represented his country at the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championship, captaining the United States in 2014.
Varone, 29, has played 27 games with Laval this season, recording four goals, 10 assists and 14 points.
The 5-foot-10, 193-pound forward has played in 97 career NHL games, split between Buffalo, Ottawa and Philadelphia, recording eight goals, nine assists and 17 points.