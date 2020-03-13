When the Penguins touched down in Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon, their flight landing less than two hours after the NHL announced it was suspending its season as the COVID-19 pandemic shook America, the Penguins knew about as much as we did about what the future would hold in the coming weeks.
A day later, the Penguins still didn’t have many answers. The news of the NHL and other leagues shutting down, hopefully on a temporary basis, came in waves on Wednesday and Thursday, while they watched on from a Columbus hotel.
The league, in conjunction with the NHL Players Association, is still figuring out the next steps for teams. It could take a few days for an official decree. So the Penguins remain in a holding pattern, waiting to follow the NHL’s lead.
Obviously, the organization at the moment is mostly concerned about the health of players, coaches and other team employees.
When the team plane landed Thursday, no one among the traveling party showed any symptoms of the new coronavirus. No tests were administered. Nobody needed to be quarantined.
That remained the case Friday morning, according to a team source.
The league has stated that there will be no mandatory testing for all players. If one shows symptoms of COVID-19, a test will be administered as appropriate.
The NHL has not publicly stated how long the suspension will last.