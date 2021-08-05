PITTSBURGH — The Penguins have reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract with veteran winger Zach Aston-Reese, their lone remaining restricted free agent.
It will be a one-year deal worth $1,725,000, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. That’s a reasonable agreement for the useful role player.
Aston-Reese, who will turn 27 next week, had his best NHL season in 2021, after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a nagging injury and embracing better habits off the ice, most notably a cleaner diet. He had a career-high nine goals and put up 15 points in 45 games while maintaining a high level of defensive play.
While the Penguins would like to see Aston-Reese play with tenacity and physicality more consistently, they valued his contributions as a penalty killer, a forechecker and a reliable two-way presence. The previous two seasons, he teamed with Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev to frustrate the top lines of other teams.
Tanev was claimed by the Seattle Kraken in last month’s expansion draft, leaving a void in the lineup. Aston-Reese is one player who will be asked to help replace his energy and checking, along with Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen.
Aston-Reese is one of only two restricted free agents who were retained by general manager Ron Hextall. The other was fellow forward Radim Zohorna, who signed a two-year contract this week. Aston-Reese recently filed for arbitration but the Penguins and he got this deal done before it got to that point.
The Penguins originally signed Aston-Reese in 2017 after he went undrafted following a productive college career at Northeastern. In 161 career games over four seasons, he has 27 goals, 51 points and a plus-30 rating and 424 hits.