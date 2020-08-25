Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has never been afraid to give up picks or prospects in order to maximize the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin window.
One of the best and first examples came in 2015, when Rutherford made his first-ever Penguins draft pick, Kasperi Kapanen, part of the haul that helped land Phil Kessel in a blockbuster deal with Toronto.
On Tuesday, Rutherford continued his win-now philosophy, gave up another top pick, and brought Kapanen’s career full circle in another multi-player deal with Toronto.
The Penguins reacquired Kapanen, a speedy, goal-scoring winger who will play in the top-six, along with journeyman forward Pontus Aberg and right-shot defensive prospect Jesper Lindgren.
In exchange, the Penguins gave up their 2020 first-round pick (15th overall), versatile forward Evan Rodrigues, one of their better forward prospects in Filip Hallander and Wilkes-Barre/Scraton defenseman David Warsofsky.
Had the Penguins used their first-round pick, it would have sent a message that the team was beginning to prepare for life after Crosby and Malkin.
Instead, by dealing it away just weeks after the Penguins were stunned by the Montreal Canadiens in the qualifying round, the move signals Rutherford believes there’s still a championship-caliber potential left in Pittsburgh.
Kapanen, 24, is the centerpiece of the deal. He was drafted by the Penguins with the 22nd overall pick in 2014 and then shipped to Toronto a year later.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound right winger split the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons between the AHL and NHL before becoming a regular two seasons ago.
In 2018-19, he tallied 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 78 NHL games. During this year’s pandemic-shortened season, he appeared in 69 games, recording 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists).
Rutherford promised this would be a busy offseason, during which he’d try to build with younger, hungrier players. At least for now, the deal gives the Penguins’ potent top-six even more firepower.
Presumably, the top two lines will feature some combination of Jake Guentzel (a 40-goal, scoring all-star), Sidney Crosby (who is Sidney Crosby), Kapanen, Jason Zucker (who came over mid-season), Evgeni Malkin (a former Hart Trophy winner) and Bryan Rust (who is coming off a career year).
That’s of course assuming one of those players isn’t also dealt during what should be an interesting offseason.
In addition to his offensive upside, Kapanen is a regular on the penalty kill, where he scored four short-handed goals over the last two seasons.
Kapanen is signed through the 2021-22 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $3.2 million, while Lindgren has one year remaining on his entry-level contract, which has an average annual value of $775,833. Aberg is currently a restricted free agent.
As for the other players the Penguins received in the trade, Lindgren, 23, spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. He appeared in 31 games, recording one goal and eight assists. He’s currently on loan to MODO in Sweden, however, those deals typically come with an out-clause should the Penguins decide they want him in the NHL this season.
Aberg, 26, is a 6-foot, 194-pound forward who has played for five different organizations over the last five years — Nashville, Edmonton, Anaheim, Minnesota and Toronto. He spent 55 of his 60 games in the AHL last season, where he finished second in team scoring with 44 points.