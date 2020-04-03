The NHL has “paused” its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s unclear if it will resume. With one eye still on the future, the Post-Gazette is looking back at what each Penguins player did in 2019-20, starting with the captain, No. 87, and counting down by jersey number.
It was a goal-scorer’s goal if there ever was one.
During the Penguins’ 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Oct. 19, defenseman Kris Letang collected a pass from Dominik Simon on the top of the left circle. And waited. And waited.
And waited ...
Finally, just as the Penguins defenseman wound up, Dallas winger Joe Pavelski went down to block the shot. No problem. Letang calmly sidestepped one defender. A second Star, Tyler Seguin, slid to stop a shot attempt. Again, Letang deked a defender, walked in and beat goalie Anton Khudobin through his five hole.
The goal became SportsCenter’s No. 1 play just hours later.
This play succinctly encapsulates Letang at his best. And there were plenty of similar moments this season, as Letang scored 15 goals, tallied 29 assists and was named to his sixth All-Star game (more on that later).
But to only look at the highlight-reel plays would be ignoring another side of Letang’s season. The veteran defenseman uses the latitude the Penguins give their players to make instinctive offensive plays. When it works, great. But when it doesn’t? Well, need we remind you of last season’s early exit in the postseason, when Letang skated into a swarm of Islanders?
This year, Letang was a mix of both of those players. Sometimes, he put the puck in the back of the net in ways few defensemen can. Other times, he committed turnovers and made decisions that made you wonder if this really was the same guy who is a six-time All-Star.
The dividing line, in an oversimplified way, is Nov. 30. That’s the date that Brian Dumoulin lacerated tendons in his ankle. As a result, the Penguins were forced into less-than-optimal defensive pairings.
Letang, without his regular partner, felt the brunt of it. He was asked to play his off side in a pairing with John Marino for a few games. When that didn’t work, he spent a big chunk of the season next to Jack Johnson.
In the 24 games with Dumoulin, Letang averaged .333 goals per game, .79 points and a plus-5 rating. Without Dumoulin, Letang averaged .19 goals per game, .68 points per game and complied a minus-5 rating. If nothing else, these stats and this season show the value of Dumoulin and underscore the importance of chemistry on the blue line.
DEFINING MOMENT: One of the headline-grabbing moments of this season was produced by that other Letang, Alex. During All-Star weekend, Kris’ 7-year-old son stole the show during interview sessions and press conferences. Aside from the laughs, the experience between father and son shows that, at 32, Letang is entering the next stage of his hockey life.
STAT THAT STANDS OUT: When Jake Guentzel collided violently with the board on the same day he was named to his first All-Star game, a hole was opened on the roster. Letang filled it and was eventually named the captain of the Metro team. It marked his sixth All-Star game appearance, surpassing Paul Coffey for most by a Penguins defenseman.
IF THE SEASON RESUMES: Letang and Dumoulin will form the Penguins’ No. 1 defensive pairing. That’s obvious. The bigger question would be the power play, where Justin Schultz has recently earned the nod with the top unit in place of Letang.